Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. 3,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,273. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $749.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 805,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.0% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 485,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $77,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com