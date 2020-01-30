Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.77. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 2,995 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,649 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 168,556 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 168,556 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

