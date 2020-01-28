Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. ValuEngine cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 235,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,472. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $449.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 1,180.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

