Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $43.93 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,557 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

