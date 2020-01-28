Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Update

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

