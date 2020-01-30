Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $40.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,887,000 after buying an additional 1,213,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after buying an additional 3,747,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 129,398 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?