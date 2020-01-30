Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.12.

NYSE:ANET traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.10. 41,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.62. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,565,871 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners