Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ARKR opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.48. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

