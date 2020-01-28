Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 110.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,031. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHH. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

