Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading Down 26.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s stock price was down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, approximately 585,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 618,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

