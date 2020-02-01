ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Nomura

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Nomura in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 505.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 223,910 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 80,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

