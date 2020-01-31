ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArQule by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,856,000 after acquiring an additional 480,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ArQule by 63.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArQule by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,635,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after acquiring an additional 314,378 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArQule by 270.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,273 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArQule by 25.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 709,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ArQule stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Further Reading: Quiet Period