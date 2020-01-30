Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,816 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after acquiring an additional 159,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 138,956 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.54. 20,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

