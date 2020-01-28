Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of AROW opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $542.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $218,821. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,040.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

