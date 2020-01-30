Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,919. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,268,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

