Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.14.

ARWR stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

