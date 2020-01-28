Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AJG stock opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.53.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $331,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

