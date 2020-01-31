Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.25

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.25 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 62265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

