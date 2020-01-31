Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.77. 47,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $100.36.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

