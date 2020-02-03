Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives $93.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.26. The company had a trading volume of 989,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,081. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $105.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

