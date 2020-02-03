Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,706. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

