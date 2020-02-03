Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.48). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arvinas by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com