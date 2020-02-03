Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $184,476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 576,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 135,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

