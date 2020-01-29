ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of AHKSY opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

