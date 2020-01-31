Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Up 11.4% in January

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 213,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AKG opened at $0.93 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94.

In other Asanko Gold news, insider Schlederer John purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Insiders have acquired 131,214 shares of company stock worth $83,416 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93,051 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 883,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Asanko Gold during the second quarter worth $60,000.

AKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Read More: Treasury Bonds