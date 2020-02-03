Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.26. 408,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,808. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts recently commented on ABG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

