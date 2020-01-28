Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Short Interest Update

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the December 31st total of 34,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 21.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Ascena Retail Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102,631 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 167,458 shares during the last quarter.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

