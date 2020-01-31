Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Trading Up 5%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.41, approximately 102,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 299,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102,631 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

