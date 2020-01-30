Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.58. 4,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,477. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

