Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

Shares of Ascential stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 365.20 ($4.80). The stock had a trading volume of 935,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?