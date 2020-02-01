Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 390.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.81. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

See Also: What is a support level?