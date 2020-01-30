ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

ASGN opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ASGN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

