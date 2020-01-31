January 31, 2020
ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOL) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOL) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), approximately 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.52 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.74. The company has a market cap of $15,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.01.

