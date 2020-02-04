Ashland Global Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Roth IRA