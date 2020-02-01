Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

