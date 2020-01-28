Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

