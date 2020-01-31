Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,565.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,565 ($33.74) and last traded at GBX 2,565 ($33.74), with a volume of 100587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,531 ($33.29).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,616 ($34.41) to GBX 2,675 ($35.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595 ($34.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,451.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,303.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level