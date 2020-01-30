ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 2.81.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

