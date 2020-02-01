Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.43.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,090. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

