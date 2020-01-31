Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.43-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.43 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.43-3.84 EPS.

AZPN traded down $18.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.34. 3,063,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $95.61 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.83.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

