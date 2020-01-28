AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 58.5% in January

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 889,400 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

