Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.30 ($20.12).

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

