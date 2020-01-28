Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,704.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Associated Banc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

