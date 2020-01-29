Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Receives $46.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $38,916.00. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli acquired 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.07 per share, for a total transaction of $468,837.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,667 shares of company stock worth $803,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AC traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,800. The firm has a market cap of $952.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

