Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.80 ($1.00).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on the stock.

LON AGR traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.01). 2,266,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.80 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading