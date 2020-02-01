Assure (CVE:IOM) Trading Up 9.1%

Assure Holdings Corp (CVE:IOM)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.80, approximately 49,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 28,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.83.

About Assure (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, delivers technical and professional surgical support services in connection with inter operative neuro-monitoring procedures. It provides risk mitigation services to make underlying surgeries safer. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

