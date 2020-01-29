Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Short Interest Update

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Asta Funding stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Asta Funding has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asta Funding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Asta Funding Company Profile

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?