Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives $43.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $929.96 million, a PE ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

