Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

ASTE opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.25 million, a PE ratio of -144.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Balance Sheet