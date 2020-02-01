ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of ALPMY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 40,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.77.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

